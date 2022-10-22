Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $200.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

