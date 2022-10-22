Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

TRV opened at $176.23 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

