SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.50.

SITE stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

