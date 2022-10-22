Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLR stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

