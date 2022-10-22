OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

NYSE OLO opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OLO by 159.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

