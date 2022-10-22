Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth $256,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $171,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 37.5% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

