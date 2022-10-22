Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
