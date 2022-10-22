Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

