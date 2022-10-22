NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.46.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

