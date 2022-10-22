HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $617.71.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HSBC by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $8,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

