Morgan Stanley Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $261.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $267.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

