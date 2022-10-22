The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.97.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CG stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,507,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.