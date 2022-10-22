Contrasting Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 14.02% 24.62% 11.77% Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Biodesix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $10.79 billion 1.48 $2.00 billion $12.02 11.38 Biodesix $54.51 million 0.78 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.59

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Biodesix has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 780.50%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Biodesix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

