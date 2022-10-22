SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 632,258 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.52.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 1,079,152 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 201.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,239,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 828,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 467,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 251.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

