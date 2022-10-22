Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Robert Mintak Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Director Robert Mintak acquired 10,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,696,879.69.
Robert Mintak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Robert Mintak purchased 10,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,719.00.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
About Standard Lithium
Recommended Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.