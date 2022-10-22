Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Robert Mintak Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Director Robert Mintak acquired 10,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,696,879.69.

On Monday, October 17th, Robert Mintak purchased 10,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,719.00.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

