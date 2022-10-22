Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by UBS Group to Underweight

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

Coupa Software stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

