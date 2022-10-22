Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares rose 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 42,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,038,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.