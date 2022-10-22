Financial Analysis: Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) vs. Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share. Minerals Technologies pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 8.46% 11.44% 5.31% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Minerals Technologies and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.86 billion 0.97 $164.40 million $5.14 10.70 Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Abcam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite. This segment also offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, it provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction and remediation project customers. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper and packaging, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. It serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.