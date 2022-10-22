SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO James Patrick Lynch Sells 803 Shares

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

