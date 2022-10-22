Financial Review: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SciPlay and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 2 5 0 2.50 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.59%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.7% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SciPlay and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 2.94% 6.91% 5.29% HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and HeartCore Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.77 $19.30 million $0.74 17.70 HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.55 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

SciPlay beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

