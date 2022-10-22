Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

