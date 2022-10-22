Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Robert James Wills Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of MIST opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Recommended Stories
