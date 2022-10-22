Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Robert James Wills Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MIST opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

