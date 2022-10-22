T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00.

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $81.03 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $322,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

