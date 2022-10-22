Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

