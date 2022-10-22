Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $135,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,662,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TARS opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The company has a market cap of $426.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.65. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $29.34.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 370,370 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $19,334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.