RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 18,934 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,215,129 shares in the company, valued at $40,315,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RMAX opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 11.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

