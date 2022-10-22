Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen Sells 18,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 11.2 %

AEHR stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $572.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.50. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.