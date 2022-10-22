F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director David J. Malone Sells 29,600 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

