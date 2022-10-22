Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,419.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.0 %
Cytokinetics stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
