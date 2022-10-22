Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $564,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

