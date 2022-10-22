agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 29,548 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGL stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

