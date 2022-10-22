Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
