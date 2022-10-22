VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $744,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058,812 shares in the company, valued at $117,665,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $94,482.60.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $531,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $531,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $762,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $706,200.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.