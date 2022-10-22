Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells 6,775 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

