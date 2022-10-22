ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) vs. CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Head to Head Analysis

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -25.32% 3.68% 1.56% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -253.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and CannaPharmaRX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $216.14 million 2.91 -$42.60 million ($4.30) -8.40 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$8.83 million ($0.13) -0.12

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

