Cwm LLC Buys 269 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

