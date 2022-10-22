JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 4,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on YY shares. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

JOYY Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

