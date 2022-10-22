XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.9% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.12. 304,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,115,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.35.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

