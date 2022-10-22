Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 7,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,265,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zhihu by 33.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zhihu by 34.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,087 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 52.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 378,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

