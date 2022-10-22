Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 19,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,520,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hello Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

