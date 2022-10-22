Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

