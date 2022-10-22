United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 86.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

