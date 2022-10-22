Parallel Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.