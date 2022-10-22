ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 380.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

ICON Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

