The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

