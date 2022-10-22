Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.