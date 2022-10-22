Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.