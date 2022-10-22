Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $940,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $57.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

