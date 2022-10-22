Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 42,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.