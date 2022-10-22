Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 3,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 726,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.51.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,115,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,070,000 after buying an additional 523,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Weibo by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Weibo by 143.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.