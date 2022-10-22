Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Down 10.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.01. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $620.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

